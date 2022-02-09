Carbon footprint in Calicut varsity 2,642 tonnes a year, says report

Use of electric vehicles, solar energy will be encouraged: VC

On an average, 2,642.86 tonnes of carbon dioxide are released from the University of Calicut campus a year.

This was mentioned in an environmental audit report prepared by the Department of Environmental Science of the university for the year 2020 and released on Wednesday. A green audit too has been prepared.

According to a release, per capita share of carbon dioxide release is just 0.53 metric tonnes. The national average is 1.74 metric tonnes while in the United States, it is 15.52 metric tonnes. The report has considered the fuel usage of vehicles and the power consumption in labs, canteens, hostels and employees quarters. The World Health Organisation has suggested a per capita green space of nine square metres, while the campus has 185.37 square metres. The report pointed out that there is a drop in solid waste generation compared to 2015-16. It has come down from 613 kg a day to 557.2 kg. Only 112 grams of waste is generated per person, of which 57% is food waste, 30% is paper waste and 11% is plastic waste. Each person on the campus is consuming 329.9 litres of water. As much as 19.14% of the campus is barren land and buildings occupy 4.81% of space.

The report was prepared by T.R. Shanthi, M.C. Rathi, and V.K. Shyamili, assistant professors at the department, and around 40 students. Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj, who received the report from C.C. Harilal, Head of the Department of Environmental Science, said that the use of electric vehicles and solar energy would be encouraged to reduce dependence on fossil fuels.