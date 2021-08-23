Car washing unit owner attacked in Kozhikode

The owner of a car washing unit was manhandled by a group of eight men at Mukkom in Kozhikode district on Monday. Rujeesh Rehman, who sustained serious injuries in the attack, has been admitted to a private hospital.

The incident took place on Monday noon. The attackers reached the spot on three motorbikes. Mr. Rehman sustained injuries on his nose and eyes.

Police sources said it was a quarrel over washing a private vehicle that led to the clash. The shop owner’s reluctance to wash a vehicle allegedly provoked the vehicle owner who called his friends to the spot to attack the man, they said.

In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the same gang had locked horns with the car washing unit owner during the last Onam celebrations too. The injured man said he had turned down the request to wash the vehicle as the unit did not have adequate number of labourers to complete the work.

The Mukkom police have registered a case and started investigation. They collected CCTV visuals from various locations.