Car destroyed in crude bomb attack at Nadapuram

Particles of ice-cream bomb recovered from spot

A car parked in front of a house at Nadapuram was destroyed in a suspected crude bomb explosion on Friday. Police sources said particles of an ice-cream bomb were recovered from the spot during inspection by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad.

The car was owned by an Army man hailing from Koothuparamba in Kannur district. The family was at a relative’s house when the explosion took place.

Some local political activists were quizzed in connection with the incident. Police sources said CCTV visuals from various locations would be examined. Many similar incidents have earlier been reported from Nadapuram and surrounding areas, and political rivalry was the reason behind most attacks.