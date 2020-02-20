Kozhikode

Capital maintains lead at KUHS arts fete

A group dance at the Kerala University of Health Sciences inter-zone arts festival in Kozhikode on Wednesday.

Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is in the second slot

The Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, was leading with 102 points when competitions on the third day of ‘Bella Ciao’, the inter-zone arts cultural festival of the Kerala University of Health Sciences, drew to a close on Wednesday.

The Government Medical College, Kozhikode, is in the second slot with 71 points and Vaidyaratnam P.S.Varrier Ayurveda College, Kottakkal, is behind it with 43 points, the organisers said.

20 items

Competitions were held in around 20 items such as Bharatanatyam, Kuchippudi, Mohiniyattam, and folk dance were held on the day.

There was a good crowd outside the stage where group dance competitions were going on. Other notable items were mimicry, ghazal, classical music, and Mappilappattu. The four-day arts festival will conclude on Thursday.

