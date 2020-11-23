Candidate’s spouse attacked

Kozhikode

23 November 2020 00:57 IST

A Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate’s wife was allegedly attacked by an unidentified person at a private medical lab near Mukkom in Kozhikode on Sunday morning.

Shanida, wife of Noufal, said the attacker who had expressed displeasure over her husband’s candidature in the local body elections had attempted to choke her in anger.

Following a complaint, the Thiruvambady police registered a case and collected CCTV footage for detailed investigation.

According to the police, some campaigners from the rival front who recently locked horns with Noufal during the screening of nomination papers were under scanner.

Shanida was admitted to a private hospital at Omassery.