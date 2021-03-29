Candidates choosing small gatherings to make big impact

KOZHIKODE

29 March 2021 23:51 IST

Door-to-door campaigns, family meets in full swing in constituencies

As the State gears up for the electoral battle, door-to-door campaigns and exclusive family meets led by seasoned politicians are in full swing in various constituencies to support the candidates’ attempts to bond with the electorate. Constituencies where the victory margin was thin last time are now witnessing a series of such events, ensuring the direct participation of candidates.

Senior leaders are mostly seen in the role of coordinators hosting such local events, maintaining COVID-19 protocol and complying with instructions related to reverse quarantine measures. According to local campaign leaders of various parties, the high participation of people in such meetings is a sign of better voter turnout in the 2021 elections.

“In smaller gatherings, voters get a good chance to interact with candidates and spend some quality time with them. They do not have to travel a long distance as candidates come to their neighbourhood,” says a senior United Democratic Front (UDF) leader from Kottur panchayat. He says the voters are fond of getting exclusive photo sessions with candidates and sharing them on social media.

Advertising

Advertising

The improved participation of children and women is also a highlight of the well-organised family gatherings with minimal formalities and expenses. Some candidates attend more than six such local meetings daily besides taking part in roadshows, party meetings and media interactions.

“My routine has changed a lot after taking up the role of a candidate in Balussery constituency. Those who treated like me just as an actor in the initial days have started accepting me in the new role of a politician,” says UDF candidate Dharmajan. “These days I hit the bed only by around 1 a.m. as such campaigns take a lot of time,” he adds.

In Thiruvambady, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate Linto Joseph is excited about travelling to remotely located hillside villages in his constituency to directly meet voters and hear their demands. His rival, C.P. Cheriya Mohammed of the UDF, is also keen on giving a personal touch to his campaign with his image as a retired teacher. Many of his students are active participants of his campaigns in villages.