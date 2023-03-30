Cancelling contract will delay work at Njeliyanparamba, says Corporation

March 30, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday justified its decision to extend the contract with Zonta Infratech Private Ltd. to remove legacy waste from the Njeliyanparamba dumping yard, claiming that cancelling the contract and finding a new bidder would further delay the work.

In a release, the authorities said that the Corporation had reached an agreement with the company on December 10, 2019. The plan was to reclaim 6.5 acres and use 2.8 acres for bio-capping of waste. The bid amount was ₹7.7 crore. Because of the pandemic and irregular rains, the works could not be taken up as per the original plan. The contract had to be renewed four times till November 2022.

Of the bid amount, 65% was for removing the legacy waste and reclaiming the land and the rest was for bio-capping of waste. The Corporation has so far handed over ₹3.46 crore to the company, which was 45% of the bid amount as 50% of the land had been reclaimed. As per a report of the engineering section of the Corporation, though 4.2 acres of the 6.5 acres (64%) had been reclaimed, the amount handed over was for 50% of the reclaimed land.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was for bio-capping of waste up to 18 metres. Though the work had been completed up to eight metres, no funds had been released under this head. In the wake of the fire at the Brahmapuram plant in Kochi, a demand was raised to remove legacy waste and refuse-derived fuel from the yard. Cancelling the contract and finding a new bidder would take more time, which would only add to the concerns of local residents, the authorities added.

ADVERTISEMENT