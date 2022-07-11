Cancellation of single-actor theatre fest in Kozhikode politically motivated, says Red Youngs

The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi has cancelled the single-actor theatre festival that was scheduled to be held in Kozhikode in the last week of July.

The Akademi had planned to conduct a series of 10 single-actor plays over five days in every district. The festival was to be held in Kozhikode from July 23 to 28 and Red Youngs Manjadikkuru, a theatre group based at Vellimadukunnu in Kozhikode, was entrusted with its organisation. However, the cancellation was announced on Sunday citing technical reasons when Red Youngs had completed a large part of the preparations.

Red Youngs coordinator Baiju Merikunnu, in a social media post, alleged that the decision was politically motivated, “a by-product of the war between Left-leaning cultural activists in the city”.

“We tried to contact the Akademi to find out what the technical reasons were, but the authorities refused to respond at first. Later, we were informed that there was a complaint forwarded to the Culture Minister, from Kozhikode, alleging that Red Youngs was not a theatre group,” said Mr. Merikunnu.

He said the organisation had undertaken a variety of theatre-related activities in the last 17 years. The group’s achievements include a Sangeetha Nataka Akademi award for best play ( Varenia), and full-house performances of various plays in and around Kozhikode, he said. The group also organises an annual theatre camp for children titled ‘Manjadikkuru’. It had also published a book written by playwright A. Shanthakumar, he added.

“This announcement is closely related to the internal war within theatre professionals in Kozhikode connected to the organising of A. Shanthakumar commemoration,” Mr. Merikunnu told The Hindu.

When contacted, Akademi Secretary Janardhanan K. told The Hindu that the reasons for the cancellation could not be explained at present.