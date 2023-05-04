Cancel contract with Zonta Infratech for bio-mining at Njeliyanparamba: UDF

May 04, 2023 06:39 pm | Updated 06:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors in the Kozhikode Corporation on Thursday demanded that the contract with Zonta Infratech Private Ltd. for bio-mining and bio-capping works at the civic body’s waste dumping yard at Njeliyanparamba be cancelled.

K.C. Shobitha, Congress councillor and UDF party leader, and K. Moideen Koya, Indian Union Muslim League councillor and UDF deputy leader, told the media that the company should be blacklisted as well. They said that even after extending the contract for the work five times, the company could not complete it on time. The work should be given to a new contractor to finish it on a war footing. Steps should also be taken to recover ₹3.74 crore which had been paid to Zonta Infratech, and a fine of ₹38 lakh should be imposed too.

The UDF leaders demanded that the company and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) be removed from the proposed waste-to-energy plant project at Njeliyanparamba. Up to 12.67 acres were handed over to the KSIDC for the project. This should be taken back. They wondered how Zonta Infratech could take up the work to set up a waste-to-energy plant for ₹250 crore, when it was not able to complete comparatively simple jobs such as bio-mining and bio-capping.

Asked about the Corporation’s claim that the works were almost over, Ms. Shobitha and Mr. Koya dared the Corporation to let the media inspect the premises to check its veracity. They claimed that the civic body had locked up the main gate of the waste dumping yard and entry had been prohibited.

Zonta Infratech had no previous experience in doing such works, the UDF leaders alleged. The Corporation entered into an agreement with the company in 2019. Bio-capping of waste was supposed to cover an extent of 2.8 acres. However, not even half of the work had been completed. The whole area had been divided into zones. The company managed to get ₹3.74 crore from the Corporation claiming that the work in two zones had been completed. Bio-capping had not been over on not even an acre of land. The UDF leaders alleged that the engineering wing of the Corporation and the expert panel set up to oversee the project were hiding these facts due to political pressure.