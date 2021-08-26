Canal service road on Eranhikkal-Kunduparamba stretch remains accident-prone

Kozhikode

‘Repair works have not been done on the stretch for more than seven years’

The renovation of the dilapidated canal service road on the Eranhikkal-Kunduparamba stretch is yet to begin even after the passing of a unanimous motion by the Kozhikode Corporation Council requesting the intervention of the Irrigation Department. The road, riddled with potholes and narrowed by undergrowth in many areas, continues to pose a threat to the safety of motorists and pedestrians.

According to local residents, there was no renovation work on this important link road after 2013. “Since it is one of the important link roads between the Kozhikode bypass and Kannur road, many local people are depending on the route for travel and to avoid busy highways. Repair works have not been done on the road for more than seven years citing fund shortage,” says V. Ramakrishnan, a local resident.

There were many incidents of two-wheeler riders falling down after hitting the water-filled potholes during rainy seasons, he points out.

Those who come to enjoy the panoramic view of the wetland areas in and around Eranhikkal and Kaippurathupalam are also finding it difficult to travel on the route. According to them, a renovated road can improve the tourism prospect of the area where a pedal boat service had been proposed by the Tourism Department.

A public crematorium and a number of local industrial units are located along the damaged road. There is also a proposal to set up an industrial estate. Local residents say waste dumping is rampant in the area because of the undergrowth.

Functionaries of the local residents’ association said the tourism prospects of the wetland area were dim with the cold-shouldering of various local development projects including the road development.