Canal clean-up drive begins in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

21 February 2021 23:31 IST

Phase-III of ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ project launched

V.K.C. Mammad Koya, MLA, inaugurated the third phase of the Haritha Keralam Mission’s ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ project at Beypore on Sunday.

Mundakanthodu, which passes through wards 48, 49, 50 and 53 of the Kozhikode Corporation, is one of the first to be cleaned and revived under the project in the district.

To begin with, the process of removing water hyacinths and other weeds, besides accumulated silt in the canal, started on Sunday. Notices on the need to revive the canal will be distributed to households in the neighbourhood soon, and awareness programmes will be organised by NSS volunteers.

The canal will be divided into several sectors, and the cleaning of each sector will be entrusted to a committee. “Several government projects will be combined to ensure that all waste is removed from the canal to convert it into a free flowing body of clear water,” said Haritha Keralam Mission (HKM) district coordinator P. Prakashan. He added that a massive cleaning drive would be held on February 25 with the help of local people.

Ini Njan Ozhukatte is being undertaken by local bodies under HKM guidance. Over 600 rivulets, canals, and streams in the district have been already revived under the first two phases of the project.

‘Revival of the water networks’ is the campaign theme of the third phase held from February 12 to 28. The campaign will be organised with the help of employment guarantee scheme workers, Kudumbashree groups, and youth clubs, besides students during the months of February and March.

Mayor Beena Philip presided over the inaugural function, while District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao delivered the keynote address.