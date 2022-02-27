Canal City in Kozhikode will be completed in time, says Riyas

‘It will help fast-track movement of goods and develop tourism’

The State government will complete the proposed Canal City project in Kozhikode in time, Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was speaking after releasing the logo of the golden jubilee celebrations of the Calicut Press Club.

The project will be part of the scheme to develop canals from Bekal in Kasaragod to Kovalam in Thiruvananthapuram. It will help fast-track movement of goods and develop tourism. “Like how Delhi was developed into New Delhi, we will develop a New Calicut,” Mr. Riyas said.

The widening of Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road, Balussery Road, Ulliyeri-Kuttiyadi Road, and the construction of hill and coastal highways and Wayanad tunnel road are expected to be completed during the tenure of the LDF government, he added.