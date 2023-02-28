Campuses of Kozhikode project to widen its horizon

February 28, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Campuses of Kozhikode project of the Kozhikode district administration is planning to widen its horizon by entering new avenues. A meeting of the Campuses of Kozhikode units on Tuesday decided to lend services to the differently abled and to the avenues of waste management and lifestyle diseases.

The services include identifying differently abled people in the nearby areas of each campus and ensuring that they obtain all benefits they are qualified for and provide them with the necessary documents and help them obtain the necessary equipment. Besides, the units will ensure that the green protocol is followed by planning waste management on campuses and join the campaign under the ‘Jeevathalam’ programme to detect and treat lifestyle diseases.

Naveen M., District Project Manager, National Health Mission; K.N. Roshan Bijlee, Director, Composite Regional Centre; and Babu Parambath, Director, Niravu Waste Management, introduced the topics. The interns under the District Collector’s Internship Programme led the discussions.

Students and teachers from various Campuses of Kozhikode units in the city attended the meeting.