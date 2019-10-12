Kozhikode

Camps for re-issuing lost documents

The Information Technology Department of the State government is planning one more camp in every district to re-issue lost identity and other documents of citizens in the recent episodes of floods and natural calamities. Applications for attending the district-level adalat can be submitted to the IT Mission before October 14. For more details, contact: 0471-155300.

Jan 17, 2020

