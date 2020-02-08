Campaigns to cover all wards

The District Medical Office has extended its awareness campaigns against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection to cover all wards in Kozhikode district.
The support of local panchayats and Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups will be sought to reach out to maximum number of people. District Medical Officer V. Jayashree said here on Friday that several rounds of awareness classes for the public and students had been conducted by health workers.
“Training of rapid response team too has been completed,” she added.
370 under observation
As of now, there are 370 persons under the home surveillance of the Health Department.
It includes 11 persons newly added to the list on Friday. For the needy, counselling support too is available now.
According to Health Department sources, three of the already received test results are negative. Two more results are awaited.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.