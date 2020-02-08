Campaigns to cover all wards

The District Medical Office has extended its awareness campaigns against the novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection to cover all wards in Kozhikode district.

The support of local panchayats and Kudumbashree neighbourhood groups will be sought to reach out to maximum number of people. District Medical Officer V. Jayashree said here on Friday that several rounds of awareness classes for the public and students had been conducted by health workers.

“Training of rapid response team too has been completed,” she added.

370 under observation

As of now, there are 370 persons under the home surveillance of the Health Department.

It includes 11 persons newly added to the list on Friday. For the needy, counselling support too is available now.

According to Health Department sources, three of the already received test results are negative. Two more results are awaited.