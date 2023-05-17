Campaigning for Calicut University Senate polls picks up pace

May 17, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - Kozhikode

Candidates representing various constituencies are engaged in active campaigning for the upcoming elections to the Senate of the University of Calicut.

As many as 56 members representing 10 constituencies are being elected to this supreme authority of the university. Five from the MLAs’ constituency have already been elected.

Some of the other constituencies include principals of affiliated colleges, university teachers, government college teachers, aided college teachers, representatives of local authorities, students’ organisations, non-teaching staff, and registered trade unions. Both the Left Democratic Front and the United Democratic Front have put up candidates.

The multi-phased election will begin on June 5 with the university teachers exercising their franchise at the University Senate House. The polling in the other constituencies will be held between June 6 and June 24. Most of the votes will be polled in the postal ballots. The voting will be in the preferential system and the voters in some of the constituencies can elect more than one member.

The authorities will have to finish the process by June 30 as directed by the Kerala High Court. The judiciary’s direction followed a petition filed by one of the members of the outgoing Senate, who had sought the setting up of a temporary body as the tenure of the incumbent Senate expired in March. There were also reports that the government was planning to have a nominated Syndicate. The court did not entertain the demand, but directed the university to expedite the election process. Members of the Syndicate are normally elected from among the Senate members.