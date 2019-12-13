Campaign to restore streams in Wayanad

The Haritha Keralam Mission, in association with various local bodies, is gearing up to launch a nine-day river protection campaign titled ‘Ini Njan Ozhukatte’ (Let me flow) in the district from December 14 to 22.

According to Haritha Keralam district coordinator P. Prakash, the programme envisages restoration of at least one major stream or rivulet in each grama panchayat in the district with public participation. The drive aims at restoring 39 rivulets in the district. The services of government and non-government employees, students, NGOs, people’s representatives and trade organisations would be sought for the purpose, he said.

The follow-up works of the project would be completed by workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme.

It was found that the major reason for the pollution of rivers was dumping of waste in streams and rivulets. Hence, there was a need to sensitise the public to the significance of keeping water bodies clean, he said.

Check-dams would be constructed across rivers and riverbanks would be strengthened by planting various species of trees and bamboos as part of the campaign.

District panchayat president K.B. Naseema inaugurated a meeting of senior officials of various departments held in connection with the campaign on Thursday.