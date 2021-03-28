Campaign to ensure COVID-free polls

The Kozhikode district administration is launching ‘V-Campaign’, a programme to ensure safe polling in the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases in the district.

‘Virus swab testing, vaccination and vote, victory over virus’ is the message of V-Camapign. It aims at increasing the COVID testing rate in the district. Under the initiative, testing will be held at all institutions in the district, including banks, private establishments, shopping malls, and IT companies. The authorities of all institutions are to provide necessary data through the link provided in the blog page of Arogyakeralam Kozhikode (https://nhmkkd.blogspot.com/2021/03/19-v.html). The establishment that ensures maximum number of testing will be rewarded by the district administration as well as the Health Department, a press release said.