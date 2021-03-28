Kozhikode

Campaign to ensure COVID-free polls

The Kozhikode district administration is launching ‘V-Campaign’, a programme to ensure safe polling in the backdrop of increasing COVID-19 cases in the district.

‘Virus swab testing, vaccination and vote, victory over virus’ is the message of V-Camapign. It aims at increasing the COVID testing rate in the district. Under the initiative, testing will be held at all institutions in the district, including banks, private establishments, shopping malls, and IT companies. The authorities of all institutions are to provide necessary data through the link provided in the blog page of Arogyakeralam Kozhikode (https://nhmkkd.blogspot.com/2021/03/19-v.html). The establishment that ensures maximum number of testing will be rewarded by the district administration as well as the Health Department, a press release said.

Related Topics
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 10:56:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/campaign-to-ensure-covid-free-polls/article34185126.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY