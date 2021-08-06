Campaign for ‘Amputation-free Kerala’ launched

Kozhikode

06 August 2021 21:56 IST

Through vascular procedure, surgeons’ forum aims at avoiding excision of limbs

The Vascular Society of Kerala (VASK) has rolled out its year-long awareness campaign, “Amputation-free Kerala”, which aims at avoiding amputation through effective vascular surgery and make the treatment popular among the public. Mayor Beena Philip launched the campaign in Kozhikode on Friday.

As part of the campaign, which coincides with National Vascular Day, VASK, in association with the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Thiruvananthapuram Chapter, conducted awareness programmes across the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode, and Kannur.

R.C. Sreekumar, president, VASK, and head, Vascular Surgery Department, Medical College Hospital (MCH), Thiruvananthapuram; Binny John, Additional Professor and Vascular Surgeon, MCH, Kottayam; Vimal Iype, Senior Consultant, Vascular and EndoVascular Surgery Department, Lourde Hospital, Kochi; and Sunil Rajendran, Vascular Surgeon, Star Care Hospital, Kozhikode, took part.

The blockage to the blood passage through the limbs necessitates amputation. Lack of proper awareness about the disease and delay in effective scientific treatment lead to a person’s physical disability. By ensuring timely vascular surgery treatment, the patient can be saved from being crippled by limb amputation. VASK is an organisation comprising expert doctors specialising in vascular surgery and angioplasty in peripheral arteries. For details, visit www.vask.co.in