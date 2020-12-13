Campaign concludes in Kozhikode

Kozhikode

13 December 2020 01:09 IST

Polling to be held in 91 local bodies

With campaigning for the three-tier local body polls ending on Saturday, all the three fronts, especially the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF), have exuded confidence of emerging victorious in the district.

While the LDF hopes to improve its performance on the strength of its achievements in the past five years as well as the welfare schemes initiated by the State government, the UDF is striving to make a comeback by levelling charges of corruption and misgovernance against the Left parties. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), though not a major force in the district, however, is focusing on wooing the urban electorate.

Elections will be held in 91 local bodies — Kozhikode Corporation, seven municipalities, 70 grama panchayats, 12 block panchayats, and the district panchayat — on Monday. Namesakes and rebels are likely to spoil chances of official candidates.

In the 2015 elections, the LDF emerged victorious in the Kozhikode Corporation and the Kozhikode District Panchayat by winning two-thirds of seats. It also won the civic bodies of Vadakara, Koyilandy, Feroke, Mukkom, Payyoli, and Ramanattukara but lost the Koduvally Municipality to the Congress-IUML combine. Besides, the front won 10 out of the 12 block panchayats and 48 out of the 70 grama panchayats.

The UDF is giving a spirited fight after having won the two Lok Sabha seats of Kozhikode and Vadakara, thrice in a row even as it prepares for the Assembly elections due in four months. However, its efforts were dampened after the Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) walked out of the coalition. It remains to be seen how well the Congress and the IUML drum up the anti-incumbency factor among voters.

For the BJP, its poll mangers have marshalled its resources across the district. Previously, the party nominees won just 27 wards, but their presence was felt in the Kozhikode Corporation after it won seven divisions. Now, its candidates have given a fresh dimension to the polls by churning a three-cornered fight in at least 45 of the 75 divisions in the corporation council.