Campaign against former DCP: Case registered against admins of 12 WhatsApp groups

January 06, 2024 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode City police have booked admins of 12 WhatsApp groups which were reportedly used to propagate enmity towards former Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju who was accused of ill-treating Kerala Students Union (KSU) workers during their black flag protest against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during the Navakerala Sadas in the district.

Cases were registered against the suspects under Sections 153 (punishment for wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. There were also instructions from the State Police Chief to proceed with stringent legal action against them. Sources said search was on for more persons who were allegedly involved in the circulation of edited images and visuals against the police officer.

The incident, that sparked a mass protest against Mr. Baiju, took place in November 2023. He was accused of trying to strangle KSU worker Joyal Antony in a protest against Navakerala Sadas. There were widespread criticisms against the act which was showed as an example of police cruelties against Congress workers.

KSU functionaries said they had already taken up the issue with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission and the Police Complaints Authority for justice. They also claimed that none of their workers circulated any distorted or fabricated images and visuals on the social media against the officer.