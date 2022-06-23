Campaign against drug addiction to be launched in Kozhikode

It aims to engage people in healthy habits

The Kozhikode district administration is launching ‘Puthulahariyilekku’, a year-long awareness campaign against drug addiction, next week.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy told the media on Thursday that the campaign would seek to encourage habits and healthy activities that make people happy. The effort would be to wean people away from substances such as drugs and liquor and engage them in new passions in life. Ahead of its formal launch on June 27, around one lakh college students from 100 campuses will be asked to “vote” for something they are passionate about. The voting will be held from 10 a.m. to 3.30 p.m. on Friday.

The students will be given a ballot paper in which options such as arts and culture, sports, food, travel, drugs and liquor, reading, social service, films, and friendship will be given. They need to tick on one of the boxes. Mr. Reddy said the students would be required to stick to the activity they choose. He added that the district administration was planning to target other sections of society as well in the subsequent phases of the campaign.

Rallies will be taken out from various parts of the district. They will culminate at Samudra Auditorium, West Hill, on June 27 to mark the formal launch of the campaign. A vehicle will also tour panchayats and Assembly constituencies to drive home the message. Various government departments and local bodies will be roped in for the campaign.