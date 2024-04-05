Camp to distribute orthotic devices at Chevayur in Kozhikode

April 05, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Kozhikode

Lending a hand to the differently-abled segment, the Lions Club of Calicut Zamorians in association with the Composite Regional Centre (CRC) for Persons with Disabilities will organise a special camp at Chevayur on April 6 (Saturday) to distribute orthotic devices including wheels chairs, artificial limbs, to the eligible beneficiaries.

The camp to be opened by T. K. Rejeesh, Governor, Lions District 318 E, will witness the distribution of about 100 devices. Chairman of Mathrubhumi Group of Publications P.V. Chandran and CRC Director Roshan Bijlee will be present among others at the event, a press release said.

