Painting camp organised in Kozhikode to fund ailing artist’s treatment

Vikas Kovoor needs a kidney transplant at the earliest

Vikas Kovoor needs a kidney transplant at the earliest

Kozhikode-based Punarjani art group is organising exhibitions and art events to raise funds for the medical treatment of ailing artist Vikas Kovoor, who is suffering from renal failure and needs a kidney transplant soon.

The latest of events was a painting camp on the cultural beach on Sunday.

“More than 15 artists have already registered for the camp. The paintings will be contributed to an exhibition-cum-sale to be held at the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi Art Gallery in the city by the end of May,” said Suresh Unni, coordinator of the camp and leader of Punarjani. The camp, which is a forerunner to the exhibition, will also feature pottery making and live portrait sessions, the proceedings from which will also go to the treatment fund. A number of artists have expressed willingness to contribute their paintings to the exhibition free of cost.

Vikas Kovoor or Vikas Babu runs ‘Agora’, an art school at Thondayad in the city. He had undergone his first renal transplant in 2010, which was made possible by his close friends who raised funds for the procedure in a similar manner. But his body rejected the kidney donated by his own mother after eight years, forcing Kovoor to undergo another transplant.

His well wishers had also organised exhibitions in Bengaluru to raise money, besides an online expo in August 2020.

Mr. Unni said a few organ donors had been shortlisted, and the total cost of transplant could be around ₹35 lakh. Besides the sale of paintings, Punarjani is expecting contributions from generous individuals.