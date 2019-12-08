Camp on housing scheme today

The Kozhikode Municipal Corporation is organising a camp in connection with the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) of Pradhan Manthri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at Kozhikode Town Hall on Monday to create awareness on the scheme.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said that subsidy amounting to ₹10.35 crore on housing loan has been sanctioned by the Corporation over the last three years and more than 560 people have benefited from the scheme in the city.

The CLSS has been in existence since 2016, but has not been very popular. The scheme is aimed to fulfil the national goal of ‘house for every one by 2022.’

Under CLSS, people of various income groups, with up to an annual income of ₹18 lakh are eligible for subsidy on their housing loans, provided they do not own a house anywhere else in the country.

In the camp on Monday, those interested in availing housing loans can get details of the scheme and determine if they were qualified for CLSS. An adalat of potential beneficiaries will be held later.

“The Central government is taking extra steps to popularise the scheme now. Any one who has been living for a minimum of six months in one locality can avail the benefits of the scheme from the local body,” Mr. Francis said.