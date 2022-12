December 08, 2022 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Calicut Lions Club will organise a camp at Lion’s Hall here on December 18 to shortlist differently abled persons who are in need of artificial limbs. Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, will open the camp. Selected individuals will be given assistance to purchase artificial limbs worth ₹30,000. Those who use damaged limbs can also attend the camps to replace them with new ones. For more details, contact 9446253177.