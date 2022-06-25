Camp for MSME
The Department of Industries and Commerce and Kakkodi grama panchayat are jointly organising a free registration camp for all new and existing small, medium and micro-enterprises at the panchayat hall on June 27. The camp titled ‘Udyam’ will also register shops and commercial establishments. For details and registration, contact: 9020966466.
