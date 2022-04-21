Call to upgrade mental health centre in Kozhikode
Rights panel member issues directive to State authorities
The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has issued a fresh directive to the Chief Secretary and the Secretary, Health department, to check the scope of upgrading the Kuthiravattam Government Mental Health Centre to international standards. In the order, Commission member K. Baijunath asked the authorities to examine the prospects of strengthening the hospital development committee to enable it to independently meet the financial and developmental requirements of the hospital. He pointed out that the free land available with the hospital could be used for the construction of commercial buildings for earning additional revenue. Mobilisation of a special fund also could be considered, he said.
