Call to tighten vigil against drug trafficking ahead of school reopening

Review meeting held in the presence of senior police officers and heads of various schools in Kozhikode

May 27, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta opening a review meeting ahead of school reopening in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta opening a review meeting ahead of school reopening in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A meeting of the heads of various schools, school protection group members, vigilance committees, and senior police officers who head various student welfare projects was held in the city on Saturday to discuss preparations ahead of school reopening.

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) Neeraj Kumar Gupta opened the meeting that mainly focussed on field-level measures to counter the drug trafficking menace. He requested the cooperation of school authorities and teachers to keep an eye on the area and seek the support of the police in case of noticing anything suspicious.

Around 500 persons, including Education department officials and senior police and Excise department officers attended the meeting that was chaired by District Police Chief Rajpal Meena. Deputy Collector V. Chelsasini, Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju, Assistant Commissioner A. Umesh (Special Branch), Assistant Commissioner (traffic) A.J. Johnson, and Kerala Police Association district secretary V.P. Pavithran were among those who spoke.

