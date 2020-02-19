Call to strengthen panchayats

KALPETTA

19 February 2020

State-level Panchayat Day celebrations conclude

A collective effort to strengthen panchayats is the need of the hour, Minister for Local Self-Government A.C. Moideen has said.

Inaugurating the closing ceremony of the three-day State-level Panchayat Day celebrations at Vythiri here on Wednesday, Mr. Moideen said the State government would seriously consider the long-pending demand of the elected representatives of panchayats to hike their honorariums.

The local bodies had contributed much to the Rebuild Kerala initiative of the government after the floods in 2018 and 2019, the Minister said. The efforts of the local bodies in constructing over two lakh houses under the LIFE Mission had also resulted in creating more jobs in the construction sector of the State, he said.

Mr. Moideen urged the local governments to create a positive and easy atmosphere for entrepreneurs in the State. Laws have to be modified for addressing the difficulties being faced by entrepreneurs in obtaining various licences from local bodies, he said.

All the 939 panchayats, except two, in the State got ISO quality certification and it had made the government proud, he said.

The Minister gave away the Swaraj Trophies for the best local government institutions in the State on the occasion.

Kerala Government Panchayat Association general secretary P. Viswambhara Panicker presided over the function.