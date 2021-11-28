Call to start work on Ammathottil in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

28 November 2021 00:48 IST

The Kozhikode District Development Council has suggested that work on ‘Ammathottil’, the electronic cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, begin at the earliest.

At a meeting here on Saturday, it was pointed out that the superintending engineer of the Kozhikode Corporation had sanctioned ₹202.3 lakh for the work. A fresh proposal will be submitted soon, the District Women and Child Development Officer said.

V.R. Rajendran, Principal, Government Medical College, Kozhikode, said work had begun on a second oxygen generator plant at the hospital. One such plant is already functioning. A revised proposal for the master plan for the development of the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode, has been given to the Health Department and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board.

District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy said all local bodies should participate in the LIFE Mission survey.