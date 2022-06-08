Call to speed up Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road project

Final instalment of funds was allotted in December 2021

Vehicles jostle for space on the Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu road in Kozhikode. Over 90% of land needed for the road widening project has already been acquired. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

Final instalment of funds was allotted in December 2021

The Mananchira-Vellimadukunnu Road Action Committee has called upon the authorities to speed up acquisition of land for the four-laning of the road and to float the work tender.

The committee headed by historian M.G.S. Narayanan had fought for over 15 years for the project. However, despite assurances by successive governments, it got delayed. The committee alleged that the final instalment of ₹134.5 crore was sanctioned in December 2021, but the authorities did not speed up work.

Over 90% of land needed for the project has been acquired under negotiable purchase. Around six acres belonging to 150 people are yet to be acquired. Incidentally, land acquisition is being delayed despite availability of funds. The work undertaken by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to clear buildings and trees on acquired property, is also moving at a slow pace. The committee said that land could be cleared fast, and that it could temporarily be used for parking.

The committee demanded that the three water tanks in front of the civil station, AR Camp, and NGO Union quarters and hostels be relocated immediately. The rehabilitation packages for traders and labourers also should be released without delay. It pointed out that the authorities need not wait till the entire acquisition process is completed to relocate electricity, telephone and water pipelines, so that a possible delay in work could be avoided.