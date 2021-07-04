Call to speed up food kit supply to special schools

Kozhikode

04 July 2021 20:16 IST

‘Most schools in dire straits owing to lockdown’

The Society for Rehabilitation of the Differently Abled (SRDA) has requested the State government to speed up distribution of food kits to special schools in the State, as most of them are in dire straits owing to the lockdown. SRDA chairman Shahul Madavoor pointed out that the scheme was not properly implemented last year due to lack of diligence on the part of the authorities.

The Additional Director of Public Education, in a recent order, had extended the availability of food security allowance to visually and hearing impaired children at special schools up to Standard 8 as well as special children who are being schooled at home with the help of resource teachers owing to physical issues.

In the last academic year, the scheme was made available only for regular school students who were beneficiaries of the mid-day meal scheme. There was an order to distribute the remaining food kits after supply among regular school students, to special schools, but they were not enough. Besides, head masters of special schools who were entrusted with the task of sourcing more food kits failed to do so.

However, the department has now fixed the problem by sourcing enough food kits to be distributed to special children. They will be distributed among 3,500 special children in the State at 43 government aided special schools.