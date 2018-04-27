Call to set up new police station at Kakkodi

The 35th Kozhikode city convention of the Kerala Police Association (KPA) has urged the government to open a new police station at Kakkodi by splitting the Elathur and Chevayur police station territories.

A resolution passed during the convention here on Thursday pointed out that the wider geographical areas of both Elathur and Chevayur police stations were making it difficult for the police to effectively cover the regions on time during law and order issues. The resolution also drew the attention of higher authorities to the shortage of staff.

'Staff increase inevitable'

KPA leaders who addressed the convention, which was earlier inaugurated by PTA Rahim, MLA, said an increase in the number of staff was also inevitable to improve the performance of the police force in Kerala. They complained that the workload on the existing staff was unbearable and it was continuing to be a hurdle for their effective field-level operations. The speakers at the delegates’ meet claimed that the police were actively participating in the implementation of all new projects of the government in spite of their limitations. They alleged that the “prejudiced and distorted” reports in the media against the police created poor opinion against them.

The city convention also drew the attention of higher authorities and the government to the shortage of women police personnel in the department. Delegates at the meet observed that the issues related to women and their security could be handled better with the strengthening of the women’s force in the department.

District Police Chief S. Kaliraj Maheshkumar and Assistant Commissioner K.P. Abdul Razak were among those who addressed the inaugural ceremony, which was presided over by KPA district president P.P. Pavithran. Representatives of the Kerala Police officers’ Association also addressed the meet.