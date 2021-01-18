Call to resume emergency services at beach hospital

Kozhikode

18 January 2021

MP critical of suspension of expert treatment at hospital

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has written to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, seeking resumption of non-COVID treatment at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.

A release quoting Mr. Raghavan said on Sunday that expert treatment was not being offered at the hospital now owing to COVID-19 spread. The General Hospital, ‘beach hospital’ in local parlance, is one of the two government hospitals in the district designated for COVID-19 treatment. The other such institution is the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.

Mr. Raghavan pointed out that several poor patients from the city and outskirts were dependent on the beach hospital. However, after isolation wards were set up to treat COVID-19 patients, treatment for other diseases were suspended.

Though the outpatient section, which had been functioning at the nearby Government School of Nursing, had been relocated to the hospital.

“Disabled persons are the worst hit. Poor patients cannot afford to seek treatment at private hospitals. The government should begin emergency services at the beach hospital while adopting precautionary measures. Steps should also be taken to convene meetings of the hospital medical board, which have not been held since March last year,” Mr. Raghavan said.