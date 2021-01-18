Call to resume emergency services at beach hospital

M.K. Raghavan, MP, has written to Health Minister K.K. Shylaja, seeking resumption of non-COVID treatment at the Government General Hospital, Kozhikode.
A release quoting Mr. Raghavan said on Sunday that expert treatment was not being offered at the hospital now owing to COVID-19 spread. The General Hospital, ‘beach hospital’ in local parlance, is one of the two government hospitals in the district designated for COVID-19 treatment. The other such institution is the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode.
Mr. Raghavan pointed out that several poor patients from the city and outskirts were dependent on the beach hospital. However, after isolation wards were set up to treat COVID-19 patients, treatment for other diseases were suspended.
Though the outpatient section, which had been functioning at the nearby Government School of Nursing, had been relocated to the hospital.
“Disabled persons are the worst hit. Poor patients cannot afford to seek treatment at private hospitals. The government should begin emergency services at the beach hospital while adopting precautionary measures. Steps should also be taken to convene meetings of the hospital medical board, which have not been held since March last year,” Mr. Raghavan said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath