Call to reschedule trains from Bengaluru to Malabar

The demand to reschedule timings of trains from Bengaluru to the Malabar region has gained momentum as frequent travellers claim that the changes made by the Southern Railway in the past one year did not serve their needs.

A large number of IT professionals from Malabar are employed in the capital city of Karnataka now and for those travelling from Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur, and Palakkad districts, there is only one daily train – the Kannur- Yeshwantpur Express – and a weekly train – Mangaluru Central- Yeshwantpur Express to Bengaluru.

Nipin S., treasurer of the Bengaluru Malabar Travellers’ Rights Protection Forum, said on Sunday that the people from Malabar now largely depended on the Yeshwantpur Express, especially because of the restriction on bus services following the night traffic ban through the Bandipur forests.

However, some of the recent changes in timings had turned out to be cumbersome, he said. Earlier, the train used to leave Yeshwantpur at 8 p.m. every day to reach Kannur at 8 a.m. next day. Now, it reaches Kannur two hours late. “Though it reaches the Palakkad station at 4.50 a.m., the train has been scheduled to run behind the Chennai-Mangaluru Mail, which has more halts between Palakkad and Kannur. Because of this, it is held back at many stations,” Mr. Nipin said.

The weekly train, Yeshwantpur-Mangaluru Central Express, departs Yeshwantpur at 12 a.m. on Sundays to reach Kannur at 3 p.m. the next day. In the return direction, it reaches Kannur at 10.15 p.m. on Mondays and stops at Yeshwantpur at 1.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Functionaries of the forum alleged that the weekly train was scheduled on a week day, when the traffic was comparatively less, following the lobbying by private bus operators. It should be rescheduled so as to start from Bengaluru on Friday to reach Kannur on Saturday. In the return direction, it should start on Sunday to reach Bengaluru Monday morning.

The Southern Railway had also abandoned the reservation quota for Malabar making it harder for travellers from Bengaluru to get tickets to this region. Mr. Nipin said that the demand to reschedule timings and reinstall the quota for Malabar had not been fulfilled despite the forum submitting many petitions to people’s representatives and Railway authorities.