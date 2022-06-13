Call to reinstate traffic through S.M. Street in Kozhikode

The confederation of All India Rail Users Association (Kerala Region) has demanded the authorities to reinstate vehicular traffic through S.M. street in the light of frequent road blockades at Mananchira that prevent people from reaching the railway station in time. the Confederation State president C.E. Chakkunni said in a press release that people who work at Valiyangadi, Mele Palayam, Kallai and Thali areas, besides headload workers, were forced to walk long distances owing to the blockade to reach their destinations, and that the opening up of S.M. Street for traffic could address the issue.