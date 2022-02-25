Call to organise more regional film festivals
City-based Bankmen’s Film Society has appealed to the State government to consider the scope of organising more regional film festivals as part of the upcoming International Film Festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Representatives of the Society said that regional festivals would provide an opportunity to the local population to have better exposure to world-class films. It will also benefit those who are unable to reach Thiruvananthapuram for the film festival, they pointed out.
