Call to open tourism police station in Kozhikode

May 12, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas in conversation with District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena at inauguration of the Kerala Police Association’s district convention in Kozhikode on Friday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

The district convention of the Kerala Police Association (KPA) has called upon the State government to consider opening a tourism police station in Kozhikode city in view of the rapid growth in the sector.

The association made the appeal to Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas after he opened the two-day convention of the body here on Friday.

KPA functionaries pointed out that issues that should be primarily attended by the tourism police were on the rise in the city with the increasing popularity of tourism destinations. They observed that a dedicated station to handle tourism-related issues would help other police stations reduce their workload.

District Police Chief (Kozhikode City) Rajpal Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police K.E. Baiju, Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch) P. Moideenkutty, Superintendent of Police (State Special Branch) Prince Abraham, and KPA district president Rakheesh Parakkottu attended the event.

CONNECT WITH US