Call to monitor activities of religious education centres

Social commentator A.P. Ahammed has called for a monitoring of religious education centres to see that they are not teaching anything anti-national, anti-constitutional, or anti-human.

Speaking at a symposium on ‘The effect of religious fundamentalism in Kerala’, organised by the Institute for Social Engineering and Research (ISER) here on Friday, he also called for action to resist attempts to appropriate cultural symbols as religious symbols. Mr. Ahammed urged governments to be brave enough to investigate funds flowing into the State in the name of religious propagation.

“Compartmentalisation of fundamentalism based on the population of the communities is the biggest administrative blunder in the country. Minority or majority status of a religion has nothing to do with terror attacks across the world,” he said.

He also came down on Left political groups for joining hands with the so-called minority fundamentalists to counter majority fundamentalism.

“The situation these days is such that the garb of religion makes one immune to law, even after heinous crimes,” Mr. Ahammed said, citing the religious conversion of writer Kamala Das and murder of Chekannur Moulavi. Earlier, opening the symposium, historian M.G.S. Narayanan said fundamentalism was a situation where one believed that only his belief was right. “Just understand that others too have the right to believe that their belief is right, and we can avoid conflicts,” he observed. He urged the public to keep up the spirit of cooperation and tolerance they have been practising for years.

Social critic and lawyer T.G. Mohandas and ISER president Deepak Dev spoke on the occasion.