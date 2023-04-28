HamberMenu
Call to make workplaces women-friendly

April 28, 2023 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector A. Geetha has said that workplaces should be more women-friendly, and that women should become aware of modern technology and changing circumstances at workplaces. She was speaking at the conclusion of a three-day workshop organised by UN Women and the Gender Park on laws to prevent sexual harassment of women at workplaces in Kozhikode on Friday. Around 400 government employees from Kozhikode district attended the workshop. Sub Collector and Chief Executive Officer of Gender Park V. Chelsasini and UN Women Senior Consultant Indira Soumya Bhoumik spoke.

