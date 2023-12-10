Call to make Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra a success

December 10, 2023 01:43 am | Updated 01:43 am IST - Kozhikode

Union Minister of State for the Development of North-Eastern Region and Cooperation B.L. Verma has exhorted the people of Kerala to make the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, the Union government’s public outreach programme, a success.

The Minister attended an event organised in connection with the yatra at Thiruvangoor in Kozhikode on December 9. Mr. Verma pointed out that the development initiatives of the Union government had brought in rapid progressive changes in Kerala. Nearly 32,000 poor families were provided with houses under the PM Awas Yojana. Arrangements were made to provide clean drinking water to 36 lakh houses in the State as part of the Jal Jeevan Mission, he added.

Beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana scheme in Chemanchery Grama Panchayat were provided free gas connection. The farmers in the panchayat were honoured. An awareness class was held for the farmers under the leadership of the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT