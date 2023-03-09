Call to make MVD road test transparent through use of camera

March 09, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

In the wake of the booking of a motor vehicle inspector (MVI) from Vadakara on the charge of sexual harassment of a woman during a road test, many women learners have demanded an on-camera testing system, apart from permission to ensure the presence of a family member in the vehicle during the final round of the road test. An online campaign is also under way to bring the issue to the notice of the authorities for action.

It was on Wednesday that the Vadakara police registered a case against the official after the woman approached a senior police officer with a petition. She was allegedly harassed by the 55-year-old on Vadakara-Kottappally road during the final stage of the road test.

The campaigners claimed that many women learners were scared of raising voice against such officials who exhibit rude behaviour during road tests. According to them, the recording of the whole process, especially when a woman is alone in the vehicle, will bring in more transparency in the process, apart from ensuring the learner’s security.

A woman participant of the online campaign said the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) should also consider the possibility of deploying more women assistant MVIs or vehicle inspectors during road test. “It is not because they are scared of all officials but to make themselves more comfortable during the process,” she said.

“Apart from the Vadakara incident, a similar assault had been reported from Thiruvananthapuram. The accused, who was even placed under suspension after the incident, was an MVI who allegedly harassed the woman during the road test on July 22,” said a 22-year-old college student who is waiting for her driving test. Such recurring incidents would definitely make women learners nervous during the test, she claimed.

Meanwhile, MVD sources said that the demand would be brought to the attention of the authorities. They also claimed that there were such isolated incidents of alleged harassment in the State, and that there was no reason to suspect the whole testing procedure which was closely monitored by the department.

