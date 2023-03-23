ADVERTISEMENT

Call to make children aware of their rights

March 23, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

K.V. Manoj Kumar, Chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, with P. Krishnakumar, Director, Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences, at a seminar on ‘10 years of the POCSO Act’, in Kozhikode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Kozhikode

A seminar was conducted at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences here on Thursday on the 10 years of enactment of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. K.V. Manoj Kumar, Chairperson, Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, opened the event.

He pointed out that many children were not aware about the issues they face. So, it would be the responsibility of the elders to make them understand their rights. Mr. Kumar said that through proper awareness and by creating a safe space, instances of the misuse of the Act could be reduced.

The seminar was an attempt to explore the possibilities of the Act in preventing sexual offences against children and the practical problems in the process. People working in the legal field and child rights and students attended the event.

