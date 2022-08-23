Call to involve parents in training children with neuro-developmental disorders

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), has stressed the need to involve parents in providing remedial training to children with neuro-developmental disorders.

He was here on Tuesday to inaugurate a training programme for parents of children with developmental problems at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) on Tuesday.

“Parents should be empowered to provide home-based training to children with developmental disorders which can supplement specialist training. With this aim, the School of Family Health Studies under the university will take initiative to organise parent-training programmes in all districts,” Dr. Kunnummal said.

The one-day programme named SUCHAL was jointly organised by IMHANS, School of Family Health Studies, and Neurodevelopment chapter of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. There were sessions on speech therapy, occupational therapy and remedial education handled by experts from IMHANS.