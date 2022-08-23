Call to involve parents in training children with neuro-developmental disorders

Special Correspondent Kozhikode
August 23, 2022 20:59 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohanan Kunnummal, Vice Chancellor, Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS), has stressed the need to involve parents in providing remedial training to children with neuro-developmental disorders.

He was here on Tuesday to inaugurate a training programme for parents of children with developmental problems at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (IMHANS) on Tuesday.

“Parents should be empowered to provide home-based training to children with developmental disorders which can supplement specialist training. With this aim, the School of Family Health Studies under the university will take initiative to organise parent-training programmes in all districts,” Dr. Kunnummal said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The one-day programme named SUCHAL was jointly organised by IMHANS, School of Family Health Studies, and Neurodevelopment chapter of the Indian Academy of Pediatrics. There were sessions on speech therapy, occupational therapy and remedial education handled by experts from IMHANS.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
neurology
health treatment

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app