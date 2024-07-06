Call to include Basheer’s works in school syllabus

“Dear children, do not be Pokris and Pokrichis (rouges). Study well and make something of yourself...”. Hundreds of schoolchildren listened ardently as Santhosh George Kulangara, the globetrotter, read out a letter from Vaikom Mohammed Basheer. He had recalled the letter from 1986 edition of Labour India to teach the children who Basheer was.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hundreds of people, who came from different parts of the State out of sheer admiration for the man, gathered at his residence Vylalil House, Beypore, to commemorate the 30th death anniversary of the legendary writer that coincides with 80 years of Balyakalasakhi, one of his most notable works.

“Include Basheer’s works in school syllabus. Make it compulsory for schools to read at least one chapter of Basheer’s works every week. This is the best way to introduce joy of reading to today’s generation and steer their attention from modern gadgets and social media,” Mr. Kulangara said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Parliamentarian and orator M.P. Abdussamad Samadani in his inaugural talk pointed out that Basheer was not only an author of books, but that of language too. “Basheer did not believe in any set rules, not even grammar. He believed that language belonged to people,” Mr. Samadani said, adding that Basheer bridged the gap between authors and society and that between life and literature.

Managing partner of DC Books Ravi Deecee presided over the event, while Anees and Shahina, children of Basheer were present.

‘Immini Balya Sultante Ormma Dinam’, a Basheer commemoration event was held at St. Joseph’s Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode as well, where writer U.K. Kumaran was the guest of honour. Writer Kalpetta Narayanan delivered a talk on ‘Balayakala Sakhi @80’ as part of the series ‘Madhuradwaitham’ at Chavara Cultural Centre.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.