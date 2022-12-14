  1. EPaper
Call to hold meetings in schools to curb drug menace

December 14, 2022 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A meeting of the district-level people’s committee against the manufacturing and distribution of illicit liquor has decided to hold meetings in taluks, grama panchayats, and schools to take forward its works. The meeting held on Wednesday was presided over by M.S. Madhavikkutty, District Development Commissioner. The participants pointed out that political parties, media, and other organisations were effectively working against addiction to liquor and drugs. Meetings will have to be held in schools in association with PTAs and mother PTAs. Inspections should be conducted at railway stations, bus stations, school premises, and in tourist buses and national permit lorries, it was decided.

