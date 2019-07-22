Kozhikode

Call to follow ICMR ethical norms

Biomedical research should follow ethical considerations, Nandini K. Kumar, former Deputy Director, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has said. She was speaking at a training programme at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences here on Sunday.

Dr. Kumar spoke about the need to follow the national ethical guidelines of the ICMR for biomedical and health research. Biomedical research should adhere to the principles of autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence, and justice, she added.

The programme was held in collaboration with the Forum of Ethics Review Committee in India.

