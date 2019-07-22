Call to follow ICMR ethical norms

Biomedical research should follow ethical considerations, Nandini K. Kumar, former Deputy Director, Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), has said. She was speaking at a training programme at the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences here on Sunday.
Dr. Kumar spoke about the need to follow the national ethical guidelines of the ICMR for biomedical and health research. Biomedical research should adhere to the principles of autonomy, beneficence, non-maleficence, and justice, she added.
The programme was held in collaboration with the Forum of Ethics Review Committee in India.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor