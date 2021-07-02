Call to develop film city in Mavoor

‘Project could lead to comprehensive development of Malabar’

The Malabar Development Council and the Malayala Chalachitra Kanikal (Makkal) have requested the Chief Minister and the Minister in charge of cinema to reconsider the setting up of a state-of-the art film city in Mavoor in the erstwhile Gwalior Rayons compound.

The two organisations, in a recent online meeting, pointed out that Mavoor, with availability of land, basic facilities and natural beauty, is suitable for an elaborate film city on the lines of the one in Chennai or the Ramoji Rao Film City in Hyderabad. The government has mooted the development of Chitranjali Studio in Thiruvananthapuram into a film city and the setting up of a studio in Kochi. “Why should we have the film city and studio in two separate places when there is ample space for both in Mavoor?” said C.V. Chakkunni, president of Malabar Development Council.

The availability of around 400 acres of land, connectivity via air, rail, road and water, availability of water and electricity, and proximity to Kozhikode city have been cited as advantages for the Gwalior Rayons land to be developed into a film city. Several organisations had mooted the idea for over a decade and there were positive responses from the government when K.B. Ganesh Kumar was the minister in charge of cinema, they said. Prominent people from the film and television sectors had visited Mavoor to assess the feasibility of the proposal.

The Malabar Development Council foresees a cut in average budget for films in Kerala for at least a few years in the aftermath of COVID-19 and finds Kozhikode, with its cheaper accommodations, hospitality and availability of junior artistes a suitable hub for film and television activities. “A film city in Mavoor will lead to the comprehensive development of Malabar. It will also help the film and television sector in this phase of survival,” said Mr. Chakkunni.